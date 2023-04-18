Andhra Pradesh: Four injured after a car hits container lorry in Krishna district

In a ghastly road accident took place near Kontanapadu in Krishna District, a car has hit the container lorry coming on the wrong route leaving four people who were traveling in the car were seriously injured in the accident.



According to the details, four people travelling in a car near Kontanapadu of Krishna district. However, a container lorry was heading in opposite direction of the car in the wrong route, which led the car to ram into the lorry.



Four members travelling in the car suffered major injuries and immediately shifted to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment. The police have visited the accident spot and inquired the details. The investigation is underway.