  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four injured after a car hits container lorry in Krishna district

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

In a ghastly road accident took place near Konthanapadu in Krishna District, a car has hit the container lorry coming on the wrong route leaving four people who were traveling in the car were seriously injured in the accident.

In a ghastly road accident took place near Kontanapadu in Krishna District, a car has hit the container lorry coming on the wrong route leaving four people who were traveling in the car were seriously injured in the accident.

According to the details, four people travelling in a car near Kontanapadu of Krishna district. However, a container lorry was heading in opposite direction of the car in the wrong route, which led the car to ram into the lorry.

Four members travelling in the car suffered major injuries and immediately shifted to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment. The police have visited the accident spot and inquired the details. The investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X