Andhra Pradesh: GGH Ongole doctor in septic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Ongole: The government has shifted the doctor, who has complained of fever and other complications after receiving the COVID vaccine, to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai from GGH Ongole for better treatment. The DMHO announced that the doctor, who is announced to be in septic shock, is already having some infections prior to the vaccination and the vaccine may not be the sole reason for the illness.

Dr. K Dhanalakshmi is working as a doctor in the dental department of the Government General Hospital in Ongole. She is also on the COVID duties as per the orders of the government. Following the ongoing vaccination schedule, Dr. Dhanalakshmi took the vaccine on Sunday, January 24. The collector Dr. Pola Bhaskara announced on Tuesday night, that Dr. Shanalakshmi complained of fever on Monday and took treatment in the OP and went home. But on Tuesday morning, she returned to the hospital and joined as an inpatient at GGH Ongole, he said. As the doctor is not responding to the treatment, she was shifted to Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital in Ongole and then to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for better treatment. He announced that samples were sent for various tests.

The District Medical and Health Officer Dr. P Ratnavali said on Wednesday that the condition of Dr. Dhanalakshmi is not yet stable. She said that the medical reports of the dental doctor shown that she has a chronic urinary infection and pus cells are found in the blood and urine examinations. She is already taking antibiotics, but the fever due to the vaccination enhanced the infection and that led her to septic shock, the DMHO said and announced that the doctors' team at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai are trying to stabilize her condition now.