Andhra Pradesh: Girl's hand cut of due to an accidental electric shock in Kadapa

In a shocking incident that took place in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, a nine year girl's hand got chopped due to electric shock. Going into details, Farida and Syed Aripulla from Kadapa Akkayapalle have three children. Syed Aripulla went to Kuwait for livelihood while Farida and her children live in Akkayapalle. Farida, who lives on the second floor, used to put the garbage in a bucket and hand it down with the help of a rope.

But recently an old electric wire was tied instead of rope to the bucket. However, 11 kV power lines were there very close to their house. On Saturday night, when their eldest daughter Aisha was unloading the garbage bucket, the old wire on it touched the 11 kV power wires and child's hand was cut off by electric shock. Aisha's hand fell off as a sudden surge of electricity. Farida, who tried to save her daughter, was also seriously injured.

Locals who noticed this informed the authorities and cut off the power supply. The injured mother was rushed to RIMS hospital. From there he was rushed to another hospital in Christian Lane for better treatment. Local police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and is being investigated.