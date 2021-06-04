Andhra Pradesh government issues orders transferring 20 IAS officers

AMARAVATI: The state government issued orders transferring 20 IAS officers today.

As per the orders Krishna District collector A Md Imtiaz transferred and posted as Special secretary, Minorities welfare department. Srikakulam district collector J Niwas posted as Krishna district collector. Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao is posted as collector Srikakulam district.

Anantapur collector Gandham Chandrudu was transferred and posted as director village and ward secretariats. S Nagalakshmi, APEPDCL MD posted as Anantapurram collector.