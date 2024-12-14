Tollywood stands united in support of Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun's brand value continues to soar, even amid the unfortunate incident at Sandhya Theatre that led to his arrest and subsequent release. While the incident has sparked significant attention across the nation, the overwhelming response from both the public and film industry has been one of support for the actor. From central cabinet ministers to opposition leaders, and from celebrities to common people, everyone has rallied behind Allu Arjun, asserting that blaming him for the incident is unwarranted.

Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail earlier today and made a brief stop at Geetha Arts office before heading home. The film industry has come together to show solidarity, with several well-known figures visiting the actor’s residence to offer their emotional support. Among those who showed up were prominent filmmakers and actors such as Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, Vakkantham Vamsi, Harish Shankar, Suresh BabuDaggubati, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Sudheer Babu, Dil Raju, and many others, all expressing their unwavering support for the actor.

In addition to the film industry support, political figures have also shown their solidarity, with Nandamuri Balakrishna speaking to Allu Arjun over the phone to offer his moral support. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were among the first to visit Allu Arjun, with Surekha embracing her nephew emotionally.

The outpouring of support highlights the unity within Tollywood, as celebrities continue to flock to Allu Arjun’s residence, assuring him that they stand by him during this challenging time. It is expected that the actor will soon address the press, further emphasizing the solidarity shown by the industry.



