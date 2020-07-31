Andhra Pradesh government joins Amazon to boost Saheli

Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed for women empowerment and Saheli is one such programme, said minister for IT and industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



Addressing a virtual meeting with the representatives of the Amazon on Thursday, Goutham Reddy said the government was collaborating with Amazon for Saheli. It is aimed at encouraging women in handicrafts, toy-making and other products and marketing, he said.

Amazon would set up a Centre of Excellence out of the proposed 30 centres in the state and priority is being given to take administration to the door-steps of people through high technology. The ISB and the Amazon would be involved in transforming the state by taking up Start-ups, Data Security, Data Science and the Internet, said the minister.

As most of the Telugu people are in prominent places in the field of IT sector globally, the state government is making efforts to bring them back so that the sector gets strengthened in the state, said the minister. Amazon is also keen on bringing about revolutionary changes in education, agriculture, medical and power sectors, he added.

IT department secretary Bhanu Prakash, special general secretary Sundar, APTS MD Nanda Kishore, Government Advisors Vidyasagar Reddy, Srinath Reddy, Lokeshwar Reddy, AISPL MD Rahul Sharma, state and local government head Ajay Kaur and Public Policy head Lobo were among those who attended the virtual conference.