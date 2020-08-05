Andhra government reissues ordinance over amendments on Panchayat Raj Act

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy government has renewed an ordinance regarding amendments in the Panchayati Raj Act. The ordinance was brought again after the expiry of the time limit of the ordinance, which was brought earlier amid local body elections. The ordinance was re-issued after the law had not been approved in state assembly within the six months. It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government had earlier brought in an ordinance on reforms in local body elections. MPTCs, ZPTCs, Sarpanch have reduced the duration of the election process from 13 to 15 days.

The ordinance stipulates strict disqualification of candidates who distributes money and alcohol in local body elections. Now that the ordinance has expired, the AP government has issued another ordinance while the opposition parties have stated that the government is doesn't likes the opposition parties to contest in local body elections and demanded to withdraw the ordinance.