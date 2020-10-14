Andhra Pradesh Government released Rs 148 crore under Arogyasri to Network Hospitals

Amaravati: The State government has released Rs 148.37 crore to the network hospitals under Arogyasri programme for settling the bills till the first week of September, said chief executive officer of Dr YSR health care trust Dr A Mallikarjuna.

In a statement, on Tuesday, he said that the government has also transferred Rs 31.97 crore into the accounts of the 544 network hospitals under employees health scheme (EHS).

He said that the network hospital managements expressed pleasure over the release of dues to them. "The chief minister has been regularly releasing the funds to the hospitals keeping up his promise," Dr Mallikarjuan said.