Andhra Pradesh government revises prices of coronavirus tests in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government, which conducts large-scale Coronavirus tests every day has taken another crucial decision on the issue of coronavirus tests. It has issued orders slashing test prices at private labs. Samples sent by the government in the past cost Rs. 2400 priced at Rs. 1600 while the test costs P in private labs, which were at Rs. 2900 priced at Rs. 1900. The AP issued orders from the Department of Medical Health over reducing the prices.

The government has revealed that the price of kits has come down due to the large availability of kits for coronavirus tests compared to the past. The AP government said in the order that the decision was taken to provide the people with the benefits of reduced prices.

The state recently conducted 61838 corona tests. In addition, the number of corona tests conducted so far in AP has reached 3418690. Government sources said a large number of coronavirus cases are coming to light in the state due to large-scale tests.

new record high of 10,830 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in a day in the state as the states aggregate tally shot up to 3,82,469 on Wednesday. Results from 61,838 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday turned out the record number of positives in a single day so far. The media health bulletin states that 81 more coronavirus patients succumbed in the 24 hour period while another 8,473 got cured and discharged from hospitals.