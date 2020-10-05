Andhra Pradesh Government sanctions Rs 13 crore for two Shilparamams

Vijayawada: The state government sanctioned Rs 13 crore for two Shilapramams, said minister for tourism and Youth services Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.



He said in a statement here on Monday that Rs 10 crore for the development of Shilparamam at Tirupati and Rs 3 crore for the new Shilparamam at Srikakulam has been sanctioned.

The Shilparamams would be developed reflecting the Telugu culture, the minister said.

The tourism department prepared plans for the development of the Shilaparamam at Tirupati at a cost of Rs 10 crore to develop entrance plaza, arch, visitors' gallery, facility centre, drinking water and other infrastructure. There would also be stalls, open ground, arts and crafts village for training the artisans, sculptors' centre, and an emporium with souvenir shop, food courts, renovation of toilet blocks, open air theatre, landscaping, and waterways, along with electric works, plumbing and sanitation for the convenience of the tourists, the minister said.

Muttamsetti said that proposals have been forwarded for the development of Shilparamam at Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 10.92 crore which would be sanctioned soon.

The visitors would be allowed into Shilparamams from Tuesday but the movie theatres and sports complexes would not be opened, he said.