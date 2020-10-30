Andhra Pradesh Government to construct bus shelter near AS Pet Dargah

Nellore: Minister for IT, Skill Development and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy visited A S Pet Dargah in the Atmakur segment on Friday to offer prayers. Speaking to media, Minister Goutham Reddy announced that they would construct a bus shelter close to the Dargah with a cost of Rs 10 lakh. He informed that they would develop the roads in A S Peta with a master plan.

"Pilgrims across the country visit the Dargah and offer prayers there. We would provide more amenities for the convenience of the pilgrims in AS Pet village," said the Minister. He appreciated the efforts of Dargah Committee for offering food and shelter to the homeless during the lockdown period.

He appealed to everyone to follow and take Mohammed Prophet as a role model. The Minister also said they would provide 6 tmc feet of water to the Atmakur segment through the Atmakur North canal.

"We would prepare plans for the supply of water to Atmakur constituency. People have to contact the MGR helpline for addressing their grievances. Parents of all schools have to monitor Naadu-Nedu works being taken up by the state government," said Goutham Reddy.

Further, he also inspected the local tank in Srikolanu village under AS Pet mandal and instructed the irrigation engineers to supply water to the tank within a few days. He also appealed to the farmers to cultivate various types of crops based on the suggestions of the Horticulture and Agriculture officials for getting good yield. Village volunteers have to play a key role in resolving issues of reaching social welfare schemes to the downtrodden, said the Minister.