Vijayawada: With an ambitious aim to promote financial inclusion and provide access to digital payments to the interior villages, the State government in association with National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and Canara Bank, announced accessibility of United Payments Interface (UPI) to 15,004 village secretariats and ward secretariats throughout the State from Monday.



Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching India's biggest 'UPI-based payment system' on Monday along with Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of National Payment Corporation of India and L V Prabhakar MD & CDO of Canara Bank.

This state-of-the-art initiative would pave the way for customers to experience easy, safe and instant payment mode of UPI for their day-to-day transactions. With the introduction of QR Code, the UPI is set to empower thousands of villagers with digital payments and provide an all new level of convenience with respect to their regular payments. The customer needs to file a request to perform UPI transactions. This will translate a pop QR code on the computer screen present in the Village Secretariats and Ward Secretariats, indicating that money needs to be collected.

The customer can scan the dynamic UPI QR code through any UPI-enabled application on his/her mobile device and authenticate the payment. The customer will also get the transaction confirmation message on his registered mobile number. Additionally, a Digital Assistant is also designated by the AP government who will facilitate UPI payments for customers and transfer money to a common pool account where it is supposed to be credited.