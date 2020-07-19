Andhra Pradesh government urged to include scribes in corona warriors category

Ongole: The government should immediately respond to the issues of the journalists and show its commitment to the welfare in action, demanded Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists president I V Subbarao.



He along with the district unit of the APUWJ and other journalists participated in a demonstration at Collectorate demanding the government to include the journalists also in the corona warriors category and provide insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh and monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 up to six months.

Subbarao questioned that what was stopping the daring chief minister to respond on the deaths of two journalists from his own Kadapa district due to coronavirus and why no minister offered at least condolences to the bereaved families.

He observed that the government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of people from different professions, but neglected the concerns of the journalists. He said that three journalists have already lost their lives due to the poor treatment and lack of emergency care in the hospitals, but the government is not responding to their cause.

Subbarao and other journalist union leaders said that they have waited for one year for a favorable decision towards their welfare, but the government and the chief minister lending deaf ears to their issues. They demanded the government when taking the services of the journalists to publicise its greatness, it should also assist them to lead a decent life in the crisis. They announced that the journalists were ready to take extreme steps if the government failed to address their concerns immediately.