Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan urges people to light candles, diyas today

Andhra Pradesh State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan asked the people of the state to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off the lights of the houses and light the candle lights on Sunday to chase out the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to media on Sunday, he urged everyone to light the candles, torches and mobile torches etc to shoe our unity in curbing the coronavirus pandemic thus, repeating the spirit of Janata curfew held on March 22. The Governor called for nine minutes to be devoted to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens on Friday in a short video message at 9 am and requested citizens to turn off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 and light a candle or a diya or even use the flashlight on one's mobile to mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government's across the country have expressed their support to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in fighting coronavirus. And it is hour remained for this spectacular event of lighting lights.