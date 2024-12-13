Jasleen Royal to collaborate with Coldplay at ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’

Renowned music composer-singer Jasleen Royal, known for hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Love You Zindagi, Heeriye, Ranjha, and Sahiba, is set to create history by sharing the stage with the iconic British rock band Coldplay. She will perform as a guest artist during the India leg of their globally celebrated Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Jasleen will join Coldplay on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and on January 25 and 26, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This collaboration marks a monumental moment for Indian music fans, as Jasleen’s soulful melodies blend with Coldplay's legendary tracks.

Expressing her excitement, Jasleen said, “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with Coldplay. Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can't wait to perform for our incredible fans in India.”

The upcoming shows promise to be an unforgettable musical journey, featuring Coldplay’s chart-topping tracks such as Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars, and Adventure of a Lifetime. Fans can also look forward to unique elements brought by Jasleen, making this collaboration a true celebration of music across borders.

Coldplay’s India performances are part of their massively successful tour, which began in March 2022 and has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide. Following sellout shows in Europe, North America, and other continents, the band’s India concerts will continue their tradition of awe-inspiring performances.

This marks Coldplay’s second visit to India. They last performed in Mumbai in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival. With the Music of the Spheres World Tour making stops in cities like Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong in early 2025, their return to India is a testament to the country’s growing prominence in the global music scene. As anticipation builds, Jasleen Royal and Coldplay’s collaboration is set to deliver a musical extravaganza that fans will remember for years to come.