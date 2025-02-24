Andhra Pradesh Governor Outlines Vision for Swarna Andhra @2047 in Budget Session Address

Amaravati, February 24, 2025: Andhra Pradesh Governor Shri S. Abdul Nazeer addressed the joint session of the state legislature, marking the commencement of the Budget Session 2025-26. In his speech, he highlighted the government's efforts to rebuild the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, with the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA coalition.

Reviving Andhra Pradesh from Financial Crisis

Governor Nazeer reiterated that the people had given a historic mandate to the current government, rejecting the "misrule" of the previous regime (2019-24). He pointed out that the seven white papers released earlier had exposed the mismanagement of state finances, including excessive borrowings, diversion of central funds, and stalling of key projects like Polavaram. He emphasized that the new government had inherited a state on the brink of financial collapse, with liabilities amounting to ₹1.35 lakh crore.

Despite these challenges, the government has taken significant steps in the past eight months to stabilize the economy. A total of 74 out of 93 Centrally Sponsored Schemes were revived, unlocking ₹9,371 crore in pending funds. Major infrastructure projects such as Amaravati's capital development and the Polavaram irrigation project have resumed, reinforcing the commitment to restoring "Brand Andhra."

Major Policy Initiatives and Economic Growth

♦ The Governor outlined the "Super Six" promises of the government, which include:

♦ Abolition of the Land Titling Act

♦ Increase in social security pensions to ₹4,000 per month

♦ Recruitment of 16,347 teachers through Mega DSC

♦ Revival of 204 Anna Canteens

♦ Implementation of a Free Sand Policy

Mission for pothole-free roads and rural infrastructure improvement

The government's economic policies have already begun to yield results, with major global firms such as Google, ArcelorMittal, Tata Power, and TCS pledging investments worth ₹6.5 lakh crore, creating over four lakh jobs. Andhra Pradesh's economy has expanded to ₹16 lakh crore, registering a 12.94% nominal growth rate. The per capita income has increased to ₹2.68 lakh from ₹2.37 lakh the previous year.

Roadmap for Swarna Andhra @2047

The government has introduced "Padi Sutralu"—ten guiding principles aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a prosperous and sustainable state by 2047. These include zero poverty, employment generation, agricultural technology, global logistics, and deep-tech integration. The ambitious goal is to achieve a ₹308 lakh crore economy with a per capita income of ₹58 lakh by 2047.

Key welfare initiatives include:

♦ NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme: Benefiting 64 lakh people with ₹4,000 monthly pensions for senior citizens and ₹6,000 for differently-abled individuals.

♦ Women Empowerment: Expansion of Self Help Groups (SHGs), which have a 30% national share in bank linkages, with ₹35,000 crore disbursed annually.

♦ Housing for All: Construction of 1.14 lakh houses in urban and rural areas, with plans to complete 4-5 lakh houses within the first year.

♦ Deepam-2 Scheme: Providing three free LPG cylinders annually to 86.5 lakh households.

♦ Skill and Employment Generation: A skill census to enhance job opportunities and the introduction of AI-driven governance and industries.

Balancing Welfare and Development

Governor Nazeer emphasized that the government's vision is rooted in balancing economic growth with social welfare. "Welfare and development are two sides of the same coin," he remarked, stating that the administration aims to reduce inequalities while fostering sustainable progress.

In conclusion, the Governor reaffirmed the state's commitment to an inclusive and prosperous future. With a strong focus on governance, economic stability, and welfare, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a model state by 2047.