Andhra Pradesh: Govt. extends Night curfew till September 4, issues orders

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken another crucial decision as part of the corona containment. Has once again extended the night curfew currently in force. It said night curfew would continue until September 4. The state government has stated that night curfew will be in force every day from 11 pm to 6 am. Meanwhile, the corona cases in AP are currently declining.



However, Jagan Sarkar is taking appropriate action as medical experts warn of the possibility of a third wave. As part of this, it once again extended the night curfew. Medical officials suggest that people coming on the roads must wear masks and maintain physical distance.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 67,716 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 1,501 were diagnosed with corona positive. This brings the number of coronavirus cases across Andhra Pradesh to 19,98,603. Another 10 people died of corona infection yesterday alone. That brings the total death toll across the state to 13,696.

In the past 24 hours, 1,697 people have recovered from covid and discharged safely, while 19,69,169 people have been discharged so far. To this end, the state Department of Health on Thursday released the Health Bulletin on Corona.