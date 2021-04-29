Andhra Pradesh: Govt. hand over Kadapa EPF scam case to CBI

The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to hand over the 2016 Labour Provident Fund (EPF) scam case to the CBI in Kadapa, YSR district. State Home Secretary Kumar Vishwajit on Wednesday issued orders to this effect.



A case under Sections 403, 406, 409, 420 of IPC was registered in 2016 at Kadapa One Town Police Station under Crime No. 137/2016 on charges of misappropriation of Rs 1.64 crore at the EPF Kadapa Regional Office. The CBI Hyderabad Regional Office registered a case in 2017 in this regard.

The government has decided to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI as two investigating agencies should not prosecute a crime. The state government has notified the CBI to hand over the investigation of the case under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act-1946.