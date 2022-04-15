Andhra Pradesh govt. in the forefront in providing employment, says Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRCP government's goal is to create jobs in Andhra Pradesh. He told the media in Tirupati on Friday that a job fair would be organised in Tirupati tomorrow. He said that all those who are eligible will have the opportunity in the job fair and said that all the arrangements for the job fair have been completed.

He said that as many as 1.5 lakh candidates have registered for the job fair who will be given a chance in 5 Parliamentary segments tomorrow. He said the Andhra Pradesh government is at the forefront in providing employment job.

"We are providing opportunities irrespective caste and religions while TDP has been criticized of doing caste based politics," Vijayasai Reddy said. He made it clear that their government would give high priority to the poor and weaker sections.