Andhra Pradesh govt postpones all entrance examinations amid Coronavirus lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council announced on Thursday that it is postponing all entrance exams, including EAMCET and other entrance examinations for admissions into professional courses such as MBA, MCA, etc. It is known the fact that the central and state governments have been postponing the entrance exams in the wake of the lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per government sources, the exams were called off over online testing centres in the state being shut down and the arrangements being halted due to the lockdown. All these exams which are supposed to begin from April 20 have been postponed due to unpreparedness amid coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of these circumstances, all the entrance exams are indefinitely postponed the new schedules will be issued in May," Higher Education Chairman professor K Hemachandra Reddy said in a statement.