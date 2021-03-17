The high-level committee meeting chaired by CM YS Jagan to elect the Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission chairperson and members had held in Wednesday and discussed the issue on whom to select.

Retired Judge Justice Mandati Sitarama Murthy has been proposed as Chairman of SHRC while Dande Subrahmanyam as Judicial Member and Gochipatha Srinivasa Rao will be the Non-Judicial Member. The high level committee will send the proposals to the governor for the approval

Meanwhile, opposition leader Chandrababu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu did not attend the meeting. They issued a statement saying that they were not coming for the meeting and incensed over Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The members of the committee are Leader of the Opposition Chandrababu, Council Chairman Sharif, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Home Minister Sucharitha and legislative council leader of opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

However, the meeting was held in the auspices of Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram, and council chairman sharif