MyVoice: Views of our readers 13th December 2025

Style, aura and the legend @75

A living legend whose journey from bus conductor to a global icon continues to inspire millions, Rajinikanth’s legacy is not just about superstardom- it is about humility, discipline and an energy that remains unmatched in Indian cinema. His style, screen presence, and the larger-than-life aura have been hailed by generations of people. They will continue to celebrate into the future.

C K Subramaniam,Syndicate Bank

Govt must run a couple of airlines

THI”s Editorial “Along with IndiGo, DGCA and Govt are at fault (Dec 12) reflects on the complacency of all three stakeholders, who appear unconcerned about the untold misery faced by the hapless passengers. As you rightly said, it speaks a lot about the unpreparedness of IndiGo to comply with new DGCA rules as regards recruitment of pilots even as their competitors have done so. Apparently IndiGo has taken both the DGCS and the government for granted given that they enjoy 65 per cent share in the aviation segment. This is tantamount to blackmail tactics played. Unless they mend their ways, it is certain that new players will with an eye of grabbing the aviation industry’s sweepstakes. Monopoly or duopoly in the aviation sector is the root cause of the problem. I wish that the government runs at least two or three airlines as privatising public utility sectors is hazardous, as it is happening now. Making profits must not be the goal; public convenience and safety should be paramount.

Dr T Ramadas,Visakhapatnam

TG must target Viksit Bharat’s GDP growth

TelanganaChief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s dreams of giving the State an economic makeover comparable with China, Germany, Japan is quite an ambitious attempt. Inviting business leaders capable of investing substantial funds to leverage their businesses is a grand idea though not a new one. That Revanth Reddy has made it happen within two years of his coming to power augurs well for the state’s onward march. The inspirational advice by eminent economists like Duvvuri Subba Rao, Raghuram Rajan and Arvind Mahendra and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu could possibly have motivated the global business leaders to ink several MOUs that will benefit the state. More than scaling the $trillion economy benchmarks, it is the overall contribution that Telangana can make towards the ‘Viksit Bharat’s GDP’ growth that will be watched keenly.

N R Raghuram,Hyderabad

Telangana smile fetches wins ‘goldmine’

With a smile, Telangana walked miles during the global summit to land up with a goldmine of Rs 5.75 lakh crore investment MOUs. We appeal to the Chief Minister to make ‘Bharat Future City’ an eco-friendly one with green energy generated on its own with a dedicated independent grid. Achieving one hundred per cent green-clean energy should be the eventual goal. Not only can profits multiply, but the environment can also be protected from global warming related weather extremities. Green electricity is a win-win proposition across segments.

Sreelekha P S,Secunderabad-61

Cong must set its K’taka house in order

TheCongress high command’s silence on the Karnataka power-sharing formula is becoming increasingly untenable. The arrangement of a two-and-a-half-year rotation was not a casual understanding; it was the very foundation on which the government was formed. Ignoring it now risks repeating the Rajasthan fiasco, where prolonged indecision eroded the party’s moral authority and nearly fractured the organisation. Karnataka is too critical a state to gamble with. With 135 MLAs, the Congress holds one of its strongest mandates in a decade. Any instability will immediately weaken governance, damage the party’s national narrative and embolden the Opposition. The lesson from Rajasthan—and earlier from Punjab—is clear: delayed decisions and personality-driven tussles cost the party electorally. Siddaramaiah, a seasoned leader who has benefited immensely from the party’s trust, must recognise the larger picture. Leadership is not merely about occupying office; it is about preserving organisational stability. Compromise is not a weakness—it’s strategic responsibility when the party’s future is at stake. If Congress wishes to showcase discipline and unity ahead of upcoming elections, it must honour commitments, act decisively and avoid yet another avoidable internal crisis. Karnataka cannot be allowed to become Rajasthan 2.0.

K V Chandra Mouli,Mysuru