Andhra Pradesh govt. releases funds to provide financial aid to Imams and Muezzins

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given good news for the state's Muslim religious elders. The AP government has released honorarium for imams across the state. This was announced by Waqf Board CEO Aleem Basha on Tuesday. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that about Rs 23 crore had been deposited in the accounts of the respective waqf institutions in two days.



Aleem Basha said that the government had released funds at the rate of Rs 3,000 for Imams and Rs. 5000 for Muezzins. From April to September this year, funds were released to 10,000 beneficiaries in the state. However, even last year, the YSR Congress party government spent Rs. 49.6 crore.

It is learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated in his election manifesto that Imams and Muezzins will be paid honorarium every month. The scheme was implemented in the first year after coming to power. Recently, the Jagan government released the funds for this year.