Andhra Pradesh govt to announce the reorganisation of districts on January 26, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi said there would be a clear announcement on January 26 next year regarding the formation of new districts in the state. He spoke at a press conference held at the Roads and Buildings Department guest house in Guntur on Tuesday. He said although there is plan for the formation of districts as per Parliamentary constituencies, a total of 26 districts will be formed due to the complexity created in the case of Araku constituency.

On the other hand, Raghupathi found fault for undertaking cultivation works in the Vanpic lands. He said the farmers had already been compensated and the lands had been handed over to Van‌pic. He accused that some people are trying to create confusion in the matter. He said the Nizampatnam port was being developed in all respects.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to complete the process of formation of new districts before the census of country begins in 2021 as it is not possible for reorganisation of districts once the census begins. It is already knew that the AP government has constituted a committee headed by chief secretary to study the proposal to create new districts and asked to finalise the boundaries of districts.