Andhra Pradesh has 10,825 MW installed renewable energy capacity: Centre

Vijayawada: The total renewable energy installed capacity of Andhra Pradesh stood at 10,825.28 MW as of June 30, minister for new and renewable energy and power RK Singh informed the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question raised by a member Parimal Nathwani.

According to the statement of the minister, AP's total renewable energy installed capacity of 10,825.28 MW includes 4,096.65 MW of wind power, 4,390.48 MW of solar power, 1,610 MW of large hydro power, 566.04 MW of bio power and 162.11 MW from small hydro power.

Nathwani wanted to know about the total renewable energy installed capacity as well as generation in the country, and various schemes launched and new schemes proposed to be launched by the government to promote renewable energy in India.

The minister stated that the government has launched the PM-KUSUM scheme to promote small grid-connected solar energy power plants, stand-alone solar powered agricultural pumps. The scheme is not only beneficial to the farmers but also to the states and the DISCOMs, he said adding that the states will save on subsidies being provided for electricity to agriculture consumers and DISCOMs get cheaper solar power at the tail-end saving transmission and distribution losses.

According to the minister, under the scheme for development of solar parks and ultra-mega solar power projects with a target of setting up 40,000 MW capacity, the infrastructure such as land, roads, transmission system (internal and external), the pooling stations and water feasibility has been developed with all statutory clearances/ approvals. Thus, the solar project developers have plug and play benefits.

He added that the government has launched a production-linked incentive scheme 'National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules' for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in high efficiency solar PV modules.

The ministry has also launched rooftop solar programme phase-II for grid-connected solar rooftop power plants. Under this programme, subsidy is provided for the residential sector and performance-linked incentives to the discoms (distribution companies) for achieving capacity addition in rooftop solar above baseline, he said.