Andhra Pradesh has created record in Employment Guarantee scheme: YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he has started revolutionary activities in rural areas together with Amul. Speaking on the occasion after the review meeting, he said that due to the elections, he could not meet the collectors for several days. He said there were only 6 days left in the process of election of ZPTC, MPTC and there will be an opportunity to focus on vaccination, administration and development programs.

The chief minister YS Jagan has reviewed on Employment Guarantee Works, Anganwadi Centers, Nadu-Nedu day, Medical Colleges, R&B, YSR Insurance, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Rythu Bharosa Progress, Rabi –2020, Kharif-2021 In honor of the volunteers, YSR conducted a review on zero interest farmers, YSR zero interest self help groups, Jagananna Vasati Deevena Programs.

He said that as on March 15, 2427 lakh working days have been created and about Rs 6,000 crore could be given to the workers under the employment guarantee scheme. The chief minister congratulated to all the collectors and directed that construction of village secretariats should be completed on a war footing. "All buildings should be completed by May, 2021 and focused on completing RBKs, " Jagan said. He said the government has taken the establishment of RBKs seriously and focused on completing adult health clinics and collectors and officials advised to pay special attention to all these.

He said that the construction of BMC and MMC should start in all areas by the end of the month and should be completed by August and CC roads and drains started under employemenr guarantee scheme should be completed immediately. "The distribution of remaining houses should be completed and new applicants should be given pattas within 90 days; those who qualify must receive a house site pattas within the stipulated time," Jagan asserted. He said that the house site pattas should also be issued immediately to the 11,334 newly identified eligible candidates and verification of remaining applications should also be completed.

He said that government is going to build 15.60 lakh houses in the first installment and opined that the related processes have to be completed and reparatory work for the construction of houses should be intensified. "Steps should be taken to ensure immediate supply of water and electricity in the lay outs. Electricity and water facilities should be installed in these layouts by April 15. Construction of the houses will start from April 15," Jagan added. He directed to provide construction materials for those who will build their own houses. Beneficiaries will get cheaper construction materials like cement, steel, metal‌ as the government buys large quantities of construction materials, which will benefit them.

Meanwhile, he also said that the first installment of Nadu-Nedu should be completed by March 31 in schools. "We are also working to launch YSR Pre-Primary Schools in Anganwadi. By the age of 6, up to 80 percent of the brain is developed, hence we are paying special attention to children at this age and enhancing pre-primary schools. In some places, the authorities should focus on the sites for the construction of buildings. The authorities should focus on the training to be given to the Anganwadis and provide facilities like godowns, cold storages, drying. "In order to get good prices for the farmers, these facilities should come up and at the second level, 10–15 acres of land should be identified at the level of each assembly constituency to use this land for food processing.

He said that they are bringing a medical college in every parliamentary constituency. "We are taking steps to have a nursing college along with a teaching hospital and need to identify lands for colleges and complete the collection of them. We are taking steps to start construction in six places in Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Adoni and Machilipatnam in advance," the CM ordered.