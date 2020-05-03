Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani said special quarantine centres to be opened with two lakh beds

Vijayawada: The government is setting up special quarantine centres at the village secretariats with two lakh beds before allowing the two lakh Telugu people from other States into the State, said Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas.



Addressing the media along with Principal Secretary and Covid-19 State task force member T Krishna Babu here on Sunday, the Minister said that 500 mobile Rythu Bazaars using RTC buses would be pressed into service in the Red Zone areas in the State.

The Minister said that about two lakh Telugu people including migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and others were stranded in various States across the country and efforts were on to bring them back.

Likewise, 12,974 people from other States were kept in the relief camps across the State, the Minister said.

He said that the review meeting on Sunday headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formulated an action plan to bring back the stranded people from other States by nine special trains.

However, the present number of quarantine centres is not sufficient to keep them, he said that every village secretariat would have at least 10 beds with all facilities as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The Minister said that the 500 mobile Rythu Bazaars would supply milk, essential commodities and vegetables in the Red Zone areas.

He pointed out that the number of positive cases has been coming down in the State for the last four days.