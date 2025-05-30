Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain hits Kadapa

Kadapa is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, driven by the southwest monsoon. Since early morning, the skies have been shrouded in dark clouds, leading to challenging conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.

The downpour has persisted for approximately an hour, causing significant disruption in the area. Authorities advise caution when travelling due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that thundershowers and lightning are expected in various locations across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Authorities have advised fishermen in coastal areas to refrain from fishing due to rains.