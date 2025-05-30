Live
- WHO calls for maternal vaccine, monoclonal antibody to protect babies against RSV
- Jharkhand seeks Rs 3.03 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission for development
- Massimiliano Allegri joins AC Milan after Conceicao’s sacking
- Two cops mandatory on every school trip across Gujarat: DGP Vikas Sahay
- Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips
- Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?
- Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources
- Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer wins 5000m gold; Pooja bags women's high jump gold, Parul breaks women’s steeplechase NR
- Chandrababu Naidu Champions Wealth Creation for Welfare at CII Conference
- Bihar: Two women stabbed to death in Rohtas; youth shot dead in Nalanda
Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain hits Kadapa
Kadapa is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, driven by the southwest monsoon. Since early morning, the skies have been shrouded in dark clouds, leading to challenging conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.
The downpour has persisted for approximately an hour, causing significant disruption in the area. Authorities advise caution when travelling due to the adverse weather conditions.
The Meteorological Department has indicated that thundershowers and lightning are expected in various locations across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Authorities have advised fishermen in coastal areas to refrain from fishing due to rains.
