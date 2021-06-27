Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes out parts of Kurnool district, traffic disrupted

Heavy rains have been witnessed in many parts of Kurnool district from last night till Sunday afternoon. Kodumuru, Kautalam, Kosigi, Adoni, Emmiganur, Nandavaram, Peddakaduburu, Aspari, Bandi Atmakuru, Nandyala, Sunnipenta, C Belagal and Pathikonda mandals are receiving rain since morning. Rainwater entered into SC colony in Nandavaram mandal centre and several colonies in Kodumuru town. The Thummala Vagu near Varkuru in Kodamuru mandal is overflowing. Locals rescued an HP gas lorry driver trapped in the canal.



On the other hand, crop fields were submerged in the Nandavaram mandal in Peddakottili to extract water. Also, the Vakkaleru canal overflowing at Penchikalapadu. The traffic between Kurnool and Emmiganur was disrupted due to floods.



Meanwhile, the surface trough formed from Jharkhand to the South Coast continues to be stable due to which the rains are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rains is likely in the southern coastal areas and Rayalaseema. The low-pressure area in the vicinity of Odisha and Chhattisgarh has increased the wind speed over the state, which is blowing from the west and northwest.