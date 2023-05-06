Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala, devotees face hardships

Heavy rain occurred in Tirumala on Saturday leaving the devotees in the dire straits. It is learned that the devotees had faced the difficulties due to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and ran towards the sheds to protect themselves from the rain.



The heavy rain occurred in sudden after a long sunny day. TTD has advised the devotees to stay in safe areas keeping in mind the warnings of the Meteorological Department that there are chances of thunder.

According to IMD's forecast, a cyclonic storm will form in Southeast Bay of Bengal today. It will turn into a low pressure tomorrow and is likely to turn into a cyclone by tomorrow evening. Due to the effect of surface circulation, there is a possibility of rains in many parts of AP today and tomorrow and the authorities have been alerted.

The officials have warned fishermen not to go hunting from tomorrow. The officials of the agriculture department have advised the farmers to take proper precautions so that the crops are not damaged either in the market or in the agricultural field.