Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain predicted for next three days in coastal areas, fishermen issued warning

The surface trough formed over northern Bihar now extends to Odisha and the northern coast. It is located above sea level and continuing at an altitude of 1.5 km. On the other hand, on the 11th of this month, there are indications of low pressure in the western, central, and northwestern Bay of Bengal near the coasts of North coastal Andhra and southern Odisha



Hence, the Meteorological Department officials predicted that the state will receive light to moderate rains for three days from Thursday. The coastal districts are likely to receive scattered showers on Friday and Saturday.



On the other hand, the sea is expected to become turbulent with the effect of low pressure, and winds would blow with speeds of 45 to 50 km per hour along the coast. Fishermen have been warned not to go hunting for the next three days.



Heavy rains lashed many parts of the state in the last 24 hours recording 13.5 cm rainfall in Jangareddygudem, 12.5 cm in Pedapudi, 10.3 cm in Kakinada, and 10 cm in Mundlamur. Heavy rainfall of 9.6 cm in Ulavapadu, 8.6 cm in Singarayakonda, Addanki, 8.5 cm in Gopalapuram and Kandukur, 8.1 cm in Jaggampet, 7.7 cm in Devarapalli, 7.3 cm in Rajam, and 7.1 cm in Pithapuram recorded.