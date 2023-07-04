Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains forecast in State for 3 days

VIJAYAWADA: Meteorological centre, Amaravati forecast heavy rains in some parts of Andhra Pradesh in the next three days from July 4 to 6.

In a statement on Monday, the meteorological centre announced that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over North coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema regions on July 4. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema. Hot and discomfort weather likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam SCAP.

On July 5, heavy rainfall is likely at Isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema . Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On July 6, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema

On July 7, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

The statement of the Metereological department gives some relief to the farmers, who had been eagerly waiting for the rains. The summer 2023 still continues and scorching heat and sultry weather conditions prevailed in the State even in the first week of July. People suffered many hardships this summer due to heat waves and very high temperatures up to 46-47 degrees Celsius. Vexed with the hot weather conditions, people are eagerly waiting for the rains to get respite.