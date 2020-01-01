Andhra Pradesh: Here is the reason for postponement of the Grama Sachivalayam services

In Andhra Pradesh, the prestigious village and ward secretariat services have been postponed. CM Jagan has ordered the temporary postponement of the ward and village secretariat services, which are supposed to begin today (January 1). This seems to be starting from next month.

The infrastructure in some ward and village secretariats is yet to be completed. A large number of amenities required was not fully assembled by the contractors. In addition to that, some of the people who have joined the job have already quite hence ward and village secretariat services are being delayed. There are already 30 thousand vacancies are reported when the village and ward secretariat are joining the job and the posts are not filled. Government sources have revealed that these jobs are likely to be notified later.

Jobs have been categorized into three categories, namely, the services rendered to the public by the village and ward ministries. 47 services of various departments can be provided in just 15 minutes, one department can provide 148 types of services (pension, ration card, healthcare card) within 72 hours of application, while another section provides 311 services after 72 hours. There are branches of Agriculture (Animal Husbandry 6, Citizenship 1, Home Department 6, Municipal Department 8, Panchayati Raj 6, Revenue 2, Welfare Departments).

Agriculture 26, Livestock 1, Housing 1, Citizenship 8, Electricity 12, Home Department 8, Labor and Employment Sector 9, Municipal Department 15, Panchayati Raj 6, Stamps Registration 2, Revenue 16, Welfare Departments 25 services are provided within 72 hours.

Services provided after 72 hours are Agriculture 26, Animal Husbandry 5, Housing 1, Citizenship 2, Electricity 101, Home Department 53, Labor and Employment Penalty 8, Municipal Department 24, Panchayati Raj 19, Stamps Registration 2, Revenue 45, Welfare Branches 27 respectively.