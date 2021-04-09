Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association meet ends in chaos

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association's general body meeting ended in chaos here on Thursday with the advocates hurling plastic chairs against one another.

In the melee, AP Bar Council member Chalasani Ajay Kumar sustained minor injuries on his head.

All hell broke loose when some of the advocates from Rayalaseema demanded the passing of a resolution to facilitate the shifting of the High Court to Kurnool. When other advocates refused to entertain the demand, they objected to the conduct of the meeting since the term of the general body was expired. In a fit of rage, some advocates hurled plastic chairs resulting in injury to senior advocate and Bar Council member Ajay Kumar.

The police immediately brought the situation under control.

The advocates raised slogans against the highhandedness of some advocates who injured Ajay Kumar.