Andhra Pradesh: High Court hears Dhulipalla Narendra's quash petition, orders to conduct covid tests

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra who was arrested in the Sangam Dairy case, has filed a quash petition in the high court. Counsel for the petitioner argued that better treatment should be provided for Narendra.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court directed authorities to conduct CT scan and other tests and clarified he should be shifted to private hospital if diagnosed with coronavirus positive. Counsel for the petitioner contended that Sangam Dairy MD Gopalakrishnan should be shifted in Vijayawada AYUSH.



Meanwhile, the ACB has taken former Telugu Desam MLA Dhulipalla Narendra into custody for five days following allegations of irregularities in the Sangam diary case and shifted him to Rajahmundry Central Jail on Saturday.



The ACB court has allowed the custody of TDP senior leader and former Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra. The ACB court ordered that he be allowed ACB custody for 4 days. ACB officials will investigate the scam in the presence of a lawyer.

