Andhra Pradesh High Court orders 2-day jail for two IAS officials, relents

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday took serious exception to the wilful default of the twoIAS officers—Chiranjivi Chowdary and Girija Sankar—in implementing the instructions to regularise the services of 36 employees which was issued in April this year.

Justice Battu Devanand asked the two IAS officers to appear in person to explain as to why they did not implement the court order to regularise the sevices of the employees.

The two IAS officers who were present before the judge could not explain to the satisfaction of the court. Justice Devanand imposed imprisonment of one week to the IAS officers. Government pleader Suman came to the rescue of the officers and appealed to the bench that the instructions would be implemented immediately. He filed an affidavit in the court to that effect.

Justice Devanand said that the imprisonment should act as a wakeup call to the officials who ignore the court orders.

Later, he recalled the order of imprisonment.