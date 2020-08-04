AP High Court puts breaks to three capital bills, issue status quo on gazette notification

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has put the brakes on three capitals in state and granted status quo on Governor Gazette. The high court has issue stay on Decentralization of development and CRDA repaeal bill till August 14 and directed the government to file a reply counter. The next hearing was adjourned to August 14. Amaravati farmers along with JAC and others have filed petitions in the high court seeking stay on the gazette issued by the governor.

The petitions were heard by a three-judge bench of the High Court. Counsel for the petitioners argued in court that the bills were unconstitutional. Shyam Diwan and Muralidhar were present on behalf of the petitioners. Last Friday, the governor approved the AP administration decentralization bill and the CRDA repeal bills. The government is also preparing to relocate government offices to Visakhapatnam. At a time like this, the granting of status quo by the High Court has come a blow to the Jagan government.