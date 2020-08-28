Andhra Pradesh High Court restores mining leases of Gottipati, Potula

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed the orders issued by the YSRCP government cancelling the mining lease of MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar and former MLA Pothula Rama Rao.



It may be recalled that the state government two days back issued orders cancelling the lease rights to the people's representatives on the charges of defects in the mining. Earlier, fines were imposed on the mines owned by the two leaders—five mines of Ravi Kumar and his friends and one mine of Rama Rao. Later, the leases were cancelled through the GOs.

The aggrieved leaders challenged the notices in the High Court which heard the arguments of the counsel for the petitioners on Thursday. The court held that the notices were issued not according to the law.