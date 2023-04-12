Andhra Pradesh: High temperature to prevail across the state today

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority MD BR Ambedkar said that the intensity of the sun is likely to be high in the state on Wednesday and there will be a severe impact mainly on 4 zones. It said that the temperature of 45 degrees is likely to be recorded in Koonavaram mandal of the Alluri Sitaramaraju district.



He said that the India Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of temperatures exceeding 42 degrees in Kakinada district's Kotanandur, Anakapalli district's Gologonda, Natavaram and mandals.

The APSDMA MD said that the temperature will exceed 40 degrees in 126 mandals and the effect of heatwave will be there. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Buchayyapet mandal of Anakapalli district with 42.9 degrees, Kotavurat, the center of Anakapalli mandal at 42.4 degrees, Makavarapalem at 42.5 degrees, Tondangi of Kakinada district at 41.8 degrees and Tuni at 41.5 degrees respectively.