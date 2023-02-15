Andhra Pradesh: Home minister Taneti Vanitha decries 'politicisation' of crime

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Home minister Taneti Vanitha came down heavily on the opposition parties for allegedly politicising the murder of a woman which was purely based on personal animosity. Addressing the media at her chambers here on Tuesday along with principal secretary for home Harish Kumar Gupta, Guntur range DIG Trivikram Varma, and other officials, the home minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated tourist police stations across the state giving high priority to the safety of women. She recalled that Disha app was a stupendous success and 1.3 crore people downloaded it.

Vanitha reiterated that the police and the government responded immediately in the Tadepalli incident and the accused was nabbed in a matter of few hours. The government announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim.

She said that it was not true that the accused indulged in the crime after consuming ganja. It was only due to the personal enmity. "The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the police officials not to spare anyone who indulges in crimes even if they belonged to YSRCP." She said that the police department has been working transparently. She took strong exception to the accusations of the TDP, which, she alleged, was trying to get political mileage out of the crime.