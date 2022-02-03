Andhra Pradesh: Husband brutally attacks wife in Prakasam district, condition critical

The tragic incident was reported in Prakasam district where the husband attacks the wife with a knife against the differences between the couple. Going into details, Pavani, daughter of the new Nagraj and Parvati couple from Potavaram village, Darshi zone, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, fell in love with Shingamsetti Sai from Pachalametta area of ​​Darshi some time ago. The elders did not agree to the marriage, however, lovers, who finally convinced the two families, got married four months ago.

Meanwhile, due to misunderstandings between the couple, Pavani went to her mother's house and is currently studying B.Tech in Kakinada. Against this backdrop, Sai is pressuring his wife to come to him while the girl's parents refused to send Pavani due to harassment.

Distressed over the incident, Sai took the sword and went to Potavaram. There he got into an argument with his wife and attacked her with a knife. He also attacked the aunt and fled the scene. The locals rushed to the spot with the screams of the victims and rushed Pavani and her mother to the Darshi Government Hospital. Pavani's condition was critical with 8 stab wounds to the head and neck. Both were shifted to Ongole for better treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating.