Andhra Pradesh: Husband commits suicide over disputes with wife in Krishna district

The tragic incident took place in Shringavarappadu village in Kaikaluru mandal in Krishna district where a young man was hanged to death as his wife, who had gone to her mother's house due to disputes had not returned. A case was registered on Monday over the incident.



According to a rural police report, Bale Pothuraju (35) of Shringavarappadu village was married to a young woman from Chatakai village in the same mandal 15 years ago. The couple has two children and lives by doing odd jobs.



However, disputes arose between the couple for some time, and the wife left for her mother's house after an altercation between the two a few days ago.



On the 15th of this month, the Pothuraj went to his wife and begged her to come back to his house. The husband, who returned home was hanged the same night. Rural SI Challa Krishna has been registered as a suspicious case and is being investigated.