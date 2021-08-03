Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife over family disputes in Anantapur

In a tragic incident, a married woman was brutally murdered by her husband over family disputes. According to Anantapur Rural Police Station CI Muralidhar Reddy, Erriswami and Varalakshmi live in the Ushakrishna Sai Complex in Pilligundla Colony on the outskirts of the city. They have three children Mahesh (12), Neelima (10), and Shashidhar (7). He had been supporting the family with housing construction work.



In this order, Erriswami became addicted to alcohol while his wife has been used to beg him to stop drinking. Erriswami, who arrived home drunk on Monday night, had an altercation with his wife. Varalakshmi (30) is ready to make chapatis for children for dinner. At that moment, Erriswamy attacked Varalakshmi in the face with a hammer. Her face shattered and collapsed with the hammer blow. Erriswami fled the scene after her death was confirmed.



Shashidhar, the son who was playing outside at that time, went inside the house and saw what had happened. He saw his mother lying in a pool of blood and came out crying in the hole. DSP Veeraraghava Reddy and CI Muralidhar Reddy reached there and examined the situation. A case has been registered over the incident and a search is on for the fugitive accused.