Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife suspecting her of having extramarital affair in Kurnool

A husband murders his wife suspecting her of having extramarital affair in Manthralayam of Kurnool district. The incident came to light in Madhavaram Tanda village.

According to locals and Madhavaram police, Govinda Nayak from the village is working as a cooking master. He was married to Vijaya Bai 15 years ago. However, he suspected that she was having an extramarital affair with another man.

Against this backdrop, Vijaya Bai (35) was strangled to death just after midnight on Saturday. He later hanged himself to a fan to avoid suspicion. Police are examined the scene and detained Govindu Nayak. The deceased had a son and a daughter.

