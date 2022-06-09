Andhra Pradesh: Husband sets wife's bike on fire over disputes in Buchireddypalem of Nellore

The incident took place on Wednesday at Jonnawada Circle in Buchireddypalem when the husband set fire to his Scooty in anger against his wife. According to the police report, a man named Sheikh Abdul Razzaq had married a woman named Sudha. For a while their life went smoothly.



However, in recent times, differences have arisen between them. On Wednesday, Abdul Razzaq, who was angry with his wife, got drunk and went out on her Scooty. He parked the vehicle at Jonnawada circle and brought petrol.

Meanwhile, he received a phone call from his wife Sudha and said that he was at Jonnawada Circle. As soon as his wife reached there, Abdul Razak saw her and got angered and poured petrol on the Scooty and set it on fire and fled.

With the help of locals she immediately complained to the RP police about the fire. A case has been registered against him, said Sub Inspector Veerapratap.