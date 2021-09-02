Andhra Pradesh: I don't have a cent land in Visakhapatnam, says Vijayasai Reddy

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy made key remarks on Thursday. Responding to allegations of land issues in Visakhapatnam, he ruled out it as false propaganda. Vijayasai Reddy said that he and his family members do not have even a cent of land in Visakhapatnam. He said that he doesn't have the intention to acquire lands and opined that he wanted to settle in Visakhapatnam. He said he would soon set up toll-free number to complain against the land grabbings taking his name.



Earlier, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy participated in the YSR Memorial meeting in Visakhapatnam and said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy is a man of people. Vijayasai Reddy said that the government is moving forward with the spirit of late YSR and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is walking in the footsteps of his father.

"Every promise is being fulfilled by CM Jagan and ruling without corruption," Reddy said. The MP assured that justice will be done to all those who worked hard in the party. Our goal is to make government lands available to the people. He said that anyone can complain against the land grabs incidents in the state.