Andhra Pradesh: Inter online admissions to start on August 13

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education released notification for admissions into two-year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2021-22. The BIE secretary V Rama Krishna issued orders to this effect. First phase online admissions will start from August 13, while the last date for admission is August 23. Admissions start in all the government, aided and recognised junior colleges for this academic year.

For the first time, the BIE is conducting admissions through online to strictly implement reservations for BC, ST, SC, physically-challenged, minorities and sports quota.

The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure are available on the website of BIE AP. The candidates may visit https:/bie.ap.gov.in. Registration fee for online application for OC, BC students is Rs 100, for SC,ST,PH students it is Rs 50. BIE set up a toll free No 18002749868 for the convenience of students.