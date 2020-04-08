Andhra Pradesh is keen on reaching out to poor said Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said the government had examined each and every person who came from abroad and their families.



Briefing the media here on Tuesday, he said a majority of them had been shifted to the quarantine centre.

More than 3,500 tests had been conducted and of them, 304 came as positive. "Earlier, we were able to test only 90 per day. Now, we have increased the ability to conduct 1,170 tests per day. Virology labs were set up in seven places across the State," the Minister said.

Since the announcement of the lockdown, Satyanarayana said the government has been implementing strict rules and people's movement from one district to the other has been brought to control. Most importantly, the Minister said this is the beginning of the season of various crop and that the government was taking several steps for farmers as well.

Minister said that mango farmers were asked to supply mangoes to Delhi, Raipur and Calcutta for a better price.

The Minister pointed out that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu's allegations were baseless. 'We did not remove even one ration card. The CM is very keen on poor people's welfare," he added. Further, he mentioned that shelters were being arranged for the migrants and nobody was left hungry in the state.

Further, he said, Naidu visit districts across the state to know the real situation rather than just making statements.