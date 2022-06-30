Andhra Pradesh: ISRO to launch PSLV C53 satellite carrier today

The 25-hour countdown for the launch of the PSLV C53 satellite carrier from the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) at Satish Dhawan Space Center began on Wednesday. The countdown process started at 4.02 pm.



At 6.02 pm on Thursday, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C53 is all set to take off into sky. Through this launch, 365 kg DS-EO satellite, 155 kg NeuSar and 2.8 kg Scoob-1 satellites from Singapore will be launched.



ISRO is the world leader in commercial launch of 342 satellites from 33 countries through PSLV rockets. In 2016, PSLV C37 rocket launched 104 satellites simultaneously and created history. Due to the ease of sending foreign satellites at a low commercial cost, many countries are preferring to launch from India.