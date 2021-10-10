Andhra Pradesh: Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah will take oath as High Court Judge today

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Sunday. He will be administered the oath by Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Arup Kumar Goswami at an event in the High Court at 10 am. It is learned that the President has recently issued orders transferring Justice Amanullah, a former Patna High Court judge, to the Andhra Pradesh high court. Justice Amanullah was born on May 11, 1963, in Bihar. A B.Sc LLB student, he joined the Bihar Bar Council on September 27, 1991, as a lawyer.



He started his practice as a lawyer in the Patna High Court and argued cases in the Supreme Court, Delhi, Calcutta, and Jharkhand High Courts respectively. He served as the Government Standing Council of Bihar from 2006 to 2010. He has been a public prosecutor since 2010 until he became a judge. He has acted as an advocate for several central government agencies. Appointed as a Patna High Court Judge on June 20, 2011, he is currently in the fourth position in the Patna High Court. He will continue to be in the second position in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.



The High Court on Sunday will bid farewell to Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who is being transferred to Chhattisgarh. After the swearing-in of Justice Amanullah, Justice Goswami will bid farewell. Justice Goswami took over as the Chief Justice of the AP High Court on January 6 this year.